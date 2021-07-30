Cancel
Warriors go upside, draft Jonathan Kuminga with 7th pick

Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

With the seventh pick in Thursday’s draft, the Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga, a physically gifted forward who played last season for the G League Ignite. The 18-year-old Kuminga averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists playing in Walnut Creek, Calif., as part of the G League Ignite program, a first-of-its-kind developmental team that mixed top college-aged prospects (including No. 2 pick Jalen Green) with seasoned professionals such as Jarrett Jack.

