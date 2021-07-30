Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 834 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated rain has largely ended over the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain fell from 545 to 645 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castle Hot Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Yavapai County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Castle Hot Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1030 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 24.0 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Mono County, Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SIERRA FRONT, WESTERN NEVADA, AND EASTERN SIERRA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgrade to Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Higher gusts likely in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values of 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...6 to 9 hours for most areas. Up to 12 hours along exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Pasco; Polk; Sumter FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK, SUMTER, LEVY, CITRUS, HERNANDO AND PASCO COUNTIES At 207 PM EDT, emergency management reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spring Hill, New Port Richey, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Homosassa Springs, Beverly Hills, Hudson, Holiday, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, North Brooksville, South Brooksville, Hill n Dale, Hernando County Airport, Inverness Highlands South and Inverness Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.
Wirt County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wirt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WIRT COUNTY At 527 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabeth, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elizabeth, Lucille, Cherry and Palestine. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charlotte The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Babcock Webb Wma, St. James City, McGregor, Iona, Cypress Lake, Burnt Store Marina, Pirate Harbor and Tropical Gulf Acres. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 844 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, especially in and near Goodland. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Key Marco and Goodland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Pasco; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter .Heavy rainfall over the past couple of days has caused some localized flooding in flood prone and low lying areas. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause flooding problems in areas that have received heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Polk County in central Florida Sumter County in central Florida Levy County in northern Florida Citrus County in west central Florida Hernando County in west central Florida Pasco County in west central Florida Northwestern Pinellas County in west central Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 155 PM EDT, Emergency Management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to continue through the evening. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Spring Hill, New Port Richey, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Homosassa Springs, Beverly Hills, Hudson, Lutz, Holiday, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, North Brooksville, South Brooksville, Hill n Dale and Hernando County Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft .Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled for the Eastern San Juan Mountains, The upper Arkansas River Valley, The San Luis, Valley, Teller County, and Pikes Peak. There is still light rainfall over parts of the aforementioned region, but no flash flooding is expected. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, Fremont, Custer, Huerfano, Pueblo, and eastern Las Animas Counties. This includes the Decker, Hayden Pass, Spring, and Junkins Burn Scars. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * A weather disturbance moving through the monsoon plume will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region capable of producing very heavy rainfall today. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, this will lead to a significant chance for flash flooding, especially for areas with saturated soils and in and near steeper terrain. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Roads, creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charlotte; Lee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Babcock Webb Wma, St. James City, McGregor, Iona, Cypress Lake, Burnt Store Marina, Pirate Harbor and Tropical Gulf Acres. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Jones County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jones, Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carteret County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina East Central Onslow County in eastern North Carolina * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1008 AM EDT, The heavy showers are finally moving northeast of the region. Most locations received 4 to 8 inches of rain during the past 24 hours and this will likely continue to produce minor flooding of poor drainage areas. Deep ponding will continue on area roads and motorists should remain alert and slow down if needed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Harkers Island, Cedar Island, Stella, Swansboro, South River, Cape Carteret, North River, Straits, Smyrna, Merrimon, Marshallberg, Davis, Sealevel, Atlantic, Pine Knoll Shores, Harlowe and Silverdale.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charlotte The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Babcock Webb Wma, St. James City, McGregor, Iona, Cypress Lake, Burnt Store Marina, Pirate Harbor and Tropical Gulf Acres. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beaufort County, SCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh and Long. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort and Coastal Jasper. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Clusters of thunderstorms will continue to move southward across Beaufort County and into portions of coastal southeast Georgia. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and rainfall rates could become high enough to produce flash flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Diamond, Inglis, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, Pine Ridge and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Manatee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 647 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, Palmetto, Ellenton, Memphis, West Samoset, Samoset and Lake Manatee State Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Wirt County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wirt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL WIRT COUNTY At 527 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabeth, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elizabeth, Lucille, Cherry and Palestine. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Diamond, Inglis, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, Pine Ridge and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy