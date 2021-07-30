Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Triad experts weigh in on substantial virus spread in the piedmont

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9ZXZ_0bCKVLJ200

The state continues to see spikes in COVID-19 cases not seen since the winter.

CDC community spread data shows high and substantial rates of spread in the Triad. A map shows counties like Stokes and Davidson with the highest rates while Guilford and Forsyth counties rank a little lower with substantial spread.

Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl said most of that spread is among unvaccinated people who are also getting the sickest.

"The number of vaccinated people getting admitted to our hospitals is so low it's hard to imagine. Deaths are basically none. I haven't seen any deaths in our area in a vaccinated person," Ohl said.

Health experts said people living in areas with high and substantial viral spread might need to mask back up again indoors, even if they're vaccinated. It's because of the possibility of breakthrough infections that are still not really understood.

"It looks like people who have symptomatic breakthrough infections, those small numbers who do, can transmit it to an unvaccinated person," Ohl said. "What's a little bit up in the air is, can an asymptomatic person with a positive test transmit it to an unvaccinated person?"

Cone Health Director of Pharmacy Dr. Andre Harvin said vaccines and masks are the best tools to slow the spread.

" Right now, what we're missing is that commitment from everybody in the community to come in and get vaccinated and to continue wearing those masks if you're put in a situation where they don't feel comfortable or normal precautions aren't able to be met," Harvin said.

Dr. Ohl said we'll likely see less high and substantial spread in a few months when this wave passes. However, health officials stress we can change the picture now with vaccines and masks while saving lives in the process.

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont#Cdc#Triad#Stress#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Kandiyohi County, MNwillmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County Public Health gives local COVID-19 update

(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County Public Health has issued an update on COVID-19 cases in the county. They say in deciding whether to follow CDC recommendations on mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status, keep in mind as of Monday, Kandiyohi County had 56 active cases of COVID-19 and has a "SUBSTANTIAL" Level of Community Transmission. Meeker County's level is "HIGH". Health officials say getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, including the Delta variant. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the Delta and other know variants. Call your health care provider, local pharmacy, or visit www.kcmn.us/covid-19 to schedule an appointment to receive your vaccine. They say the best advice for FULLY vaccinated people who live in communities with a "SUBSTANTIAL" Level of Community Transmission is:
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Game Changing Warning

"The war has changed," says a new a CDC report. New research this week proves that the COVID Delta variant, which scientists knew was more transmissible, can in fact be transmitted by even vaccinated people. And if you're unvaccinated, it can lead to severe illness. With these double worries top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation with a game changing warning. "Things are going to get worse," he also said on This Week, warning of "pain and suffering in the future," especially is more people do not get vaccinated. Read on for six points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kansas City, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

KC health officials work to increase COVID vaccination rates as delta variant spreads

Health care leaders in Kansas City are working to get more people vaccinated to slow the recent surge of cases in the metro area as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that masks will again be required in public spaces starting Aug. 2. Cases in Kansas City have tripled in the last 30 days, according to the city’s Health Department.
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Tompkins County first to reach substantial spread of virus, but first to begin precautions to contain it

With the Delta variant making its way throughout society, CDC data shows that locally, Tompkins County was one of the first areas to reach a substantial transmission rate. Despite being the first county to reach that level of spread, it was also one of the first to follow guidelines laid about by the CDC and strongly suggest the use of masks inside.
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee County's 'moderate' COVID spread becomes substantial

KANKAKEE — COVID-19 transmission in Kankakee County on Tuesday shifted from “moderate” to “substantial,” the second highest metric from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker. Areas with 1 to 49 cases per 100,000 people are considered to have moderate transmission, while 50 to 99 is substantial...
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

The Evidence Cited by the CDC Does Not Show That Vaccinated and Unvaccinated COVID-19 Carriers Are Equally Likely To Transmit the Virus

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has sent mixed messages about the likelihood that people vaccinated against COVID-19 will be infected by the delta variant of the coronavirus. While she has described so-called breakthrough infections as "rare" and this week reiterated the point that vaccinated people face a "far lower" infection risk than unvaccinated people, she also has offered an estimate implying the reverse: that vaccination somehow makes people more vulnerable to infection.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC: Multiple Local Counties Have ‘Substantial’ COVID-19 Spread

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local counties now have “substantial” COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. As of Tuesday night, the CDC had listed Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland, Indiana and Somerset as counties in our area with “substantial” community transmission. For it to reach “substantial,” a county needs at least 50 cases per every 100,000 people. Allegheny County is eight cases over that threshold at 58 cases. As cases creep up, things are ramping up inside Pittsburgh’s two largest hospital systems. Doctors say there’s one thing in common between almost all the patients: they’re unvaccinated. “We got as good as in the single...
Winnebago, NEsiouxlandproud.com

Delta variant breakthrough case confirmed in Winnebago, says health officials

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital confirmed a breakthrough case of the Delta variant in Winnebago. According to a Facebook post from Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, a patient has been confirmed to have the Delta variant of COVID-19. They stated Winnebago is 72% vaccinated, and data proves vaccination can help prevent serious illness.
Calhoun County, MIwkzo.com

Calhoun County health officials support CDC COVID-19 recommendations

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Based on evidence regarding transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance that states face coverings should be worn indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. This week Calhoun County was categorized as...
Acushnet, MAnewbedfordguide.com

Acushnet Dept. of Public Health issues mask advisory

“Effective Immediately: The Department of Public Health has issued a new mask ADVISORY in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance. Fully vaccinated individuals are advised to wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is an unvaccinated adult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy