Mr. Bungle Announces Four-Part NFT Series “Disco Volante Era Improv at The Bomb Factory”
Mr. Bungle has released their first-ever NFT collection called Disco Volante Era Improv at The Bomb Factory. An auction for the series of four will begin on Aug. 2 at 9 am PST via SuperRare. Each NFT features 2 minutes and 30 seconds of previously unreleased music with animation created by Eric Livingston. The purchasers will also receive a hyper limited-edition (1 of 4) lathe cut vinyl featuring the full 10-minute song and high resolution animated mp4.music.mxdwn.com
