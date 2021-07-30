Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mr. Bungle Announces Four-Part NFT Series “Disco Volante Era Improv at The Bomb Factory”

By Roy Lott
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Bungle has released their first-ever NFT collection called Disco Volante Era Improv at The Bomb Factory. An auction for the series of four will begin on Aug. 2 at 9 am PST via SuperRare. Each NFT features 2 minutes and 30 seconds of previously unreleased music with animation created by Eric Livingston. The purchasers will also receive a hyper limited-edition (1 of 4) lathe cut vinyl featuring the full 10-minute song and high resolution animated mp4.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Spruance
Person
Trevor Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv#San Francisco#Nft#Superrare#Mp4#The Shotwell Bomb Factory#Adat#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest Los Angeles Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Deadguy, Converge Playing Jane Doe Set and Cave In Playing Until Your Heart Stops Set

Metal fans have a new reason to be excited; the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest just announced their Los Angeles dates. On December 10th and 11th, the City of Angels will get loud and hard thanks to this year’s lineup of the festival. The music fest will feature multiple rarities among the performances. Between September 25-26, the music and beer fest is going to be held in Philadelphia, so east coast fans won’t have to miss out. The LA lineup will feature Converge, Cave In, Deadguy, Hate Eternal, Repulsion, Sacred Reich and more.
MusicantiMUSIC

Grayscale Share 'Dirty Bombs' Video And Announce Album

Grayscale have released a music video for their new single "Dirty Bombs". The song is the first taste of the band's forthcoming album, "Umbra", which will hit stores on August 27th. Frontman Collin Walsh had this to say about the new single, "'Dirty Bombs' touches on the constant, excruciating need...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Anthrax Look Back At The Big Four For Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax rebuild career momentum in 2010 as members of The Big Four in the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series. Following a number of music industry battles in the late 1990s and early 2000s and a number of personnel changes, the New York band were invited to join a series of European shows alongside Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth.
Los Angeles, CAedmidentity.com

Factory 93 Announces Boris Brejcha Show in DTLA

Boris Brejcha will be making his way to Skylight Row in Downtown Los Angeles for a Factory 93 showcase that will be quite the techno delight!. Insomniac’s beloved house and techno brand Factory 93 has been heating up Southern California all summer long by bringing some of the most iconic artists in the scene to the stage. Having already hosted some industry titans while also announcing even more that are on the horizon, they’ve now booked the latest great to take control of the decks at Skylight Row DTLA – Boris Brejcha.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Bob Dylan Announces New ’80s-Era Bootleg Series Box Set Springtime in New York

Bob Dylan has announced the 16th volume of his long-running Bootleg Series. The new installment, called Springtime in New York, focuses on Dylan’s work from 1980 to 1985. The collection will feature unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, and live performances, as well as detailed liner notes, previously unseen photographs, and more. Springtime in New York is out September 17. Watch the Vol. 16 trailer, as well as information on Third Man’s Vault edition of the collection, below.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Rose City Band – Earth Trip

It’s a puzzle to figure out the artistic divisions between an artist’s various projects. Why did he form this band when he already has one? What did he see as the restraints of the first project that necessitated an entirely new name? What new sounds are they exploring that they felt were not conducive to their existing bands? With Ripley Johnson, the answer is simple. Wooden Shjips is for fuzzed-out psych-rock laced with ’70s pastiche (the name comes from a Crosby, Stills, and Nash song covered later by Jefferson Airplane), while Moon Duo experiments with kraut-rock synthesizers and more stable, hypnotic grooves. His solo project, Rose City Band, is the most sedate and country of the three, with more acoustic guitars, pedal steel and breezy vibes. Sadly, Earth Trip, his third project under this name, is the most tedious yet, a pretty endurance test that lacks the biting texture or improvisational flair to justify its nonexistent compositions.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Lucifer Unveils Dynamic New Track “Wild Hearses”

European rock outfit Lucifer are back with a new single “Wild Hearses,” which will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album Lucifer IV. Although the studio album does not have a tracklist or release date as of press time, this new song takes influences from Black Sabbath, Pentagram and Fleetwood Mac, which may hint at the upcoming project’s sound.
Musicmxdwn.com

Failure, La Dispute, Shai Hulud, Tsunami Bomb and More to Contribute to Upcoming Fugazi Tribute Silence Is A Dangerous Sound

A major tribute to Fugazi is on it’s way. The album called Silence Is a Dangerous Sound will contain 43 tracks, according to The PRP. The record will be released in October vis Ripcord Records. The full announcement is coming on Friday, August 6th, but it’s already clear that the proceeds of the album will go Tribe Animal Sanctuary Scotland. The record was first announced via the record label’s Instagram. They also announced that fans would be able to pre-order the record on August 6th.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: A Place to Bury Strangers – Hologram

Stridently reminding people of their place in the noise rock pantheon. After they came flanging and warbling out of NYC’s music scene in the early aughts, soon earning the title of “the loudest band in New York,” A Place to Bury Strangers have kept up the pace with relentless touring and a steady output of albums and singles. They’ve never strayed far from their formula over the years because it’s a reliable one: filthy, ear-shattering cascades of feedback that assume song form thanks to the melodic sensibility of principal songwriter Oliver Ackermann.
Musicmxdwn.com

The Bug Unleashes Bass-Heavy New Single “Pressure” Featuring Flowdan

Record producer and beat maker Kevin Martin, better known as The Bug, has released a new single “Pressure,” which features his longtime collaborator Flowdan. The single will be featured on The Bug’s upcoming studio album Fire, which will be released via Ninja Tune on August 27. “Pressure” feels like a...
Entertainmentkpfa.org

A Box of Toys review of Warp Records

Join us as our Electronic Music Series continues. This is our stopgap between the third show, and our final show (upcoming). A review of the prestigious Warp Records label from 2000-2004, that includes a number of luminaries in the IDM scene including Aphex Twin, Autechre, Matthew Hebert, Boards of Canada, Merzbow, Squarepusher and Luke Vibert.
Musicmxdwn.com

Local H to Cover Prince, The Kinks, Mark Lanegan and More on New Album Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3 – Tracklisting

What started as a Facebook live project during quarantine, has now developed in a whole album, Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3. Like the name entails, this is the bands third covers album. The rock band released their first Awesome Mixtape in 2010 and Awesome Mixtape #2 in 2014. Cover album number three is set to be released October 8th via Brutal Panda Records.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Full of Hell Announces New Album Garden of Burning Apparitions for October 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Industrial Messiah Complex”

The grindcore band Full of Hell has announced their upcoming album Garden of Burning Apparitions. The record is set to be released on October 1st via Relapse Records. The record will be the fifth full-legth release by the band. To celebrate the news, Full of Hell has also shared the first single off the record, “Industrial Messiah Complex.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: King Woman – Celestial Blues

Let’s face it, most concept albums are bloated, overly theatrical messes that fail to utilize the emotional power of music. However, a well-done concept album transcends both music and storytelling to create something that enlightens and enthralls more wholly than almost any piece of media. King Woman’s Celestial Blues cleanly slots into the latter category.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

The Record Company Shares Soulful New Single “Paradise”

Los Angeles-based rock band The Record Company has shared a new single called “Paradise,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album Play Loud, out on October 8 via Concord Records. This latest song follows their latest release “How High,” which debuted a few weeks ago. “Paradise” is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy