Seymour woman arrested after allegedly driving car at man
A Seymour woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove her car at a man during an altercation. Casey Jeanene Weaver, 33, Dripping Springs Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:02 a.m. July 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license and introducing drugs into a penal facility. She was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.www.thedailytimes.com
