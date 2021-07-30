Cancel
Seymour, TN

Seymour woman arrested after allegedly driving car at man

By Tyler Wombles tyler.wombles@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Seymour woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove her car at a man during an altercation. Casey Jeanene Weaver, 33, Dripping Springs Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:02 a.m. July 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license and introducing drugs into a penal facility. She was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.

