Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ricky Rubio trade signals the end of Collin Sexton’s time with Cavaliers

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter acquiring Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cleveland Cavaliers have essentially signaled that Collin Sexton’s time with the team is over. There was expected to be chaos prior to and during the 2021 NBA Draft, and that was exactly the case. The Cleveland Cavaliers did not make a big splash trade like the Los Angeles Lakers did with the Russell Westbrook trade, but they did add a veteran presence to their backcourt.

fansided.com

Comments / 3

FanSided

FanSided

118K+
Followers
312K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ricky Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Lakers#Cavs#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Related
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Kevin Love drops truth bomb on NBA future after Team USA exit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love acknowledges that he is no longer the same player he once was, and for him, it’s time to accept that harsh reality. After deciding to leave Team USA due to his recovering calf injury, Love spoke about his current level of play and his future in the NBA amid uncertainties of his role with the Cavs. While he still wants to play basketball, the 32-year-old big man is ready to take a “pivot” in his career and have a lesser role to help a team win.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

Andre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

One couldn’t blame Cavs for trading Larry Nance Jr. for meaningful vet guard

I’ll be the first to say that I’ve been pleased with what Larry Nance Jr. has given the Cleveland Cavaliers when he’s been in there in recent seasons. He showed plenty of growth in an expanded role in the 2018-19 season, his first full season with Cleveland following a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, and he had a very productive 2019-20 campaign.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs pegged as potential landing spot for Bucks sharpshooter

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have shooting guard Bryn Forbes on their radar this offseason. Forbes’ game is arguably unpolished in some areas, but there is no denying that he is a lethal shooter. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 10.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game while hitting 47.3 percent of his shots from the field and an absurd 45.2 percent of his shots from 3-point range.
NBABleacher Report

The Biggest NBA Free-Agent Signings Since 2000

NBA free agency is a time to dream. Most players signed will never win a championship or become an MVP-caliber star, but every contract offers the hope of a brighter future. With a little luck, that optimism can become a reality. Since 2000, seven significant free-agent additions—with sign-and-trade transactions included—have gone on to win an NBA championship or win the NBA's MVP award. Steve Nash, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among them.
NBANews-Herald.com

NBA rumor mill has Cavaliers acquiring Paul George from Clippers | Jeff Schudel's Cleveland Beat

NBA rumors are flying around like basketballs in pregame warmups with the July 29 draft approaching quickly, and some of the wildest involve the Cavaliers. Check out this one from NBAanalysis.net: The story written by Greg Patuto has the Cavaliers acquiring 31-year-old Paul George from the Clippers. And just what does Patuto have the Cavs giving up for George? A lot — guard Collin Sexton, forward Larry Nance, Jr., forward Taurean Prince, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft later plus the Cavaliers' first-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: 3 reasons Jarrett Allen contract is a serious overpay

When I heard the news that the Cleveland Cavaliers had agreed with their center Jarrett Allen on a new contract worth $100 million over the next five seasons, I was happy. On the one hand, he’s a good young player and has a lot of upside moving forward with the Cavs. However, on the other hand, I was floored as to the high dollar amount awarded to Allen.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs overpay for Jarrett Allen but it could’ve been so much worse

The Cavs have agreed on a new deal with Jarrett Allen. Jarrett Allen got paid on Monday. The 23-year-old defensive specialist signed a five-year, $100 million dollar deal with the Cavs, with him starting at $17 million in his first year of the deal and his last year ending at $22 million. It’s a big nut for a guy like Allen, who has yet to prove he can be a difference-maker on a winning team.

Comments / 3

Community Policy