Rocky Top, TN

Pellissippi State Community College offers apprenticeships with Rocky Top Wine Trail

By From staff reports
Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePellissippi State Community College is offering the first registered apprenticeship program in East Tennessee for those interested in a career in the grape and wine industry. Pellissippi’s Business and Community Services has partnered with Rocky Top Wine Trail Inc. to offer the program, which is registered through the U.S. Department of Labor and combines online classes and testing with hands-on practice and training.

