Salt Lake City, UT

IN FOCUS Discussion: Lake Powell Pipeline

By Rosie Nguyen
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Lake Powell Pipeline Development Act passed in 2006, when the population started booming in Southern Utah. Today, the population still continues to grow. But years of drought have taxed the Colorado River and some fear that drawing more water will speed up the depletion of Lake Powell, which hit an all-time low last week. A number of water officials are pushing the controversial $1.8 billion Lake Powell Pipeline to support this growth. Opponents say there are better ways to meet Washington County’s needs without spending that much money and creating an environmental impact.

