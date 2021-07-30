Cancel
Blount County, TN

New Dollar General location gets greenlight

By Adam Crawford adam.crawford@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 5 days ago

The Blount County Planning Commission has approved site plans for a second Dollar General store in Friendsville. The commission voted 9-0 to approve the site plan review. Blount County Building Commissioner Thomas Lloyd said the county originally received the project from developer JMB Investment Company LLC back in April. Earlier this week, the county granted the developer a building permit, giving it the greenlight to begin construction on the proposed site at 2879 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.

