Grizzlies take Loyola center Santi Aldama at No. 30

By Samaria Terry
WREG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN, New York — The Memphis Grizzlies trade up to the final pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft to select center Santi Aldama. This past season for Loyola, Aldama garnered NABC All-District XIII first team honors. He was one of two qualified players in NCAA Division I to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, averagering 21.2 points and 10.1 rebounds while starting all 17 of Loyola’s games.

