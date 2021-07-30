Cancel
UN extends CAR arms embargo despite China appeal to lift it

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended the arms embargo against the Central African Republic for a year despite an appeal from China to lift it. The council said the government hasn’t met U.N. benchmarks including ensuring the protection and control of all weapons. Council members adopted the resolution, which also extends targeted sanctions on individuals and companies, by a vote of 14-0 on Thursday with China abstaining. U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills welcomed the renewal of the arms embargo, travel bans and asset freezes, calling the measures “critical to promoting peace and security” in the Central African Republic.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

