Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Francona steps down for rest of season, surgeries

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some health issues. The 62-year-old Francona has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. He’s also dealing with a hip problem, which will require surgery. This is the second year in a row Francona, a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, has been sidelined due to his health. He managed just 14 games in 2020 due to a serious gastrointestinal issue that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic for weeks. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in while Francona is out.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Demarlo Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#The Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSun-Journal

Francona stepping away again because of health problems

CLEVELAND — Indians Manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some lingering health issues. The 62-year-old Francona has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. He’s also dealing with a hip problem, which will require surgery.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona steps down due to health issues

Former Red Sox manager and current Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of the 2021 season due to health issues. “I’ve got to get healthy or I can’t do this job,” Francona said. “One step at a time.”. This is the second year in a...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Terry Francona steps down, MLB trade deadline ramps up

Yesterday’s baseball: Off-day Today’s baseball:J.C. Mejia vs. Lance Lynn. More details on Terry Francona stepping down from his role as manager for the rest of the year. He is having his hip replaced on Monday and will have a rod put in his foot six weeks later if everything goes OK. Get well soon, Tito.
MLBESPN

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona sent home with head cold

CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona wasn't in the dugout Saturday night for his club's game against Tampa Bay because of a lingering head cold. Francona conducted his pregame press conference at Progressive Field before being sent home by the team's medical staff. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale managed the Indians in his absence.
MLBTimes Daily

Indians manager Francona misses second game with head cold

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game Sunday with a head cold. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
NFLChronicle-Telegram

Terry Francona and Kevin Stefanski different, but also the same

As a rookie head coach, Kevin Stefanski won more games last year (12-6) than the Browns won in a four-year span from 2014-17 (11-53). In one of those games Stefanski did something none of the other 21 coaches in Browns history — not even Paul Brown himself — could do. Stefanski won a game while coaching from his basement.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The batting change that may have saved Miguel Cabrera

Since the all-star break, Miguel Cabrera made a change that may have saved his future with the Detroit Tigers. It is has been tough to watch Miguel Cabrera age. Once upon a time, we watched other big-bodied unicorns like David Ortiz age gracefully into their late-30’s; continuing to provide production for a competitive club. The hope was that Miguel Cabrera could do the same for the Detroit Tigers for a team that would presumably get competitive again toward the end of his immovable contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy