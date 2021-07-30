Votto homers in record 6th game in row as Reds beat Cubs 7-4

Joey Votto homered again on Friday night. His solo home run to center against the New York Mets made it seven consecutive games with a home run for Votto, and nine home runs in that stretch. Very few players have ever homered in seven straight games – it’s happened just eight times, including Votto’s current run. Only three players have ever done so in eight games in a row. Dale Long was the first to do so way back in 1956. It was another 31 seasons before Don Mattingly tied the mark in 1987. Six years later it was Ken Griffey Jr.