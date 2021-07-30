Cancel
MLB

Votto homers in record 6th game in row as Reds beat Cubs 7-4

By Associated Press
WNDU
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) - Joey Votto has set a Cincinnati Reds franchise record by homering in six consecutive games. Votto went deep again as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4. The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and has eight home runs over his record stretch. Votto's 20th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the first, when he hit a fastball from Alec Mills into the center field bleachers. The Cubs scored three runs off winner Luis Castillo, who had only given up three runs total in his first four starts. Patrick Wisdom hit his 16th home run in the fourth, and Wilson Contreras belted a two-run shot in the fifth.

MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBRed Reporter

Joey Votto homers twice, powers Cincinnati Reds past Chicago Cubs, 7-4

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Joey Votto homered on Saturday, homered on Sunday, and then homered on Monday, too. On Tuesday, though, he decided to up the ante a bit more. Votto smashed a pair of dingers for the Cincinnati Reds in their win over the...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Joey Votto hits 2 more homers as Reds roll past Cubs 7-4

CHICAGO — Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Votto has homered in a career-high four consecutive games for the second time (April 2018), one...
MLBredlegnation.com

The Reds tried to trade for Kris Bryant at the deadline

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Cincinnati Reds tried to acquire Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs last week at the trade deadline, but couldn’t get the deal done because the Reds needed the Cubs to either pay his entire remaining salary or take back a contract(s) that made the deal net neutral with regards to money.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (7/27/21): Reds 7, Cubs 4 – Votto Beats Cubs With Bat, Glove, Arm

Despite a valiant and nearly dramatic rally in the bottom of the 9th, the Cubs dropped a tough one to the Reds 7-4 at Wrigley Field Tuesday night. Adbert Alzolay wasn’t sharp, but did get through five innings while giving up three solo shots and a Kyle Farmer RBI single. Joey Votto was rough on Alzolay, hitting two solo home runs, and fellow lefty slugger Jesse Winker added the third off the right-hander as his struggles with keeping balls in the park (especially to lefties) continue.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Bryant homers in Giants debut

Kris Bryant homered in his Giants debut, a two-out solo shot in the third inning, as San Francisco beat the Houston Astros, 5-3, on Sunday in San Francisco. Darin Ruf had three hits including a home run and two RBIs. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano both added two hits. The Giants won two of three in the interleague matchup of division leaders and have the best record in the majors at 66-39.
MLBbleachernation.com

Anthony Rizzo Responds to Jed Hoyer’s Extension Comments: “There’s a Common Denominator”

As expected, Cubs President Jed Hoyer’s comments on his frustration that the Cubs didn’t extend any of the three players traded last week – Kris Bryant, Javy Báez, and Anthony Rizzo – led to a response. Hoyer essentially said that the Cubs tried very hard to extend these guys, made fair offers, and didn’t feel like the players/their reps were reciprocating in that effort to come to a deal. He didn’t feel like their were real negotiations. They were strong and surprising comments.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Joey Votto earns NL Player of the Month honors; Jonathan India takes Rookie of the Month

After a Cincinnati Reds franchise record homer streak, Joey Votto accomplished another career first Monday. Votto was named the National League Player of the Month for July. It's the first time he's received the league's monthly award in his career, becoming the first Reds player to win it since Trevor Bauer in Sept. 2020 and the first position player since Eugenio Suárez in Sept. 2019.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds Notebook: Joey Votto’s homer streak reaches 7 games

Joey Votto homered again on Friday night. His solo home run to center against the New York Mets made it seven consecutive games with a home run for Votto, and nine home runs in that stretch. Very few players have ever homered in seven straight games – it’s happened just eight times, including Votto’s current run. Only three players have ever done so in eight games in a row. Dale Long was the first to do so way back in 1956. It was another 31 seasons before Don Mattingly tied the mark in 1987. Six years later it was Ken Griffey Jr.
MLBWNDU

South Bend Cubs hang on to nail-biting 5-4 victory over Peoria

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - South Bend (34-44) gave up the first run of the game but a five-run fifth catapulted the Cubs to a 5-4 win in the series opener and first game of the year vs. the Peoria Chiefs (30-49). Ryan Jensen got the start for...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds first baseman Joey Votto named NL Player of the Month

Joey Votto was named the National League Player of the Month for July. You probably aren’t too surprised by that since you’ve probably been following most of the games. In the final week-ish of the month, Joey Votto became only the 8th player in Major League Baseball history to homer in seven consecutive games. He fell inches short of tying the record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly, and Ken Griffey Jr. when a line drive hit the top of the wall in New York in that 8th game.
MLBPosted by
The Voice

Jose Abreu continues Sox leadership; Cubs thinner

Through Sunday, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox’ was the team leader in runs batted in (RBI) with 78.. Abreu will have to do something spectacular to average an RBI per game which he did last season when he drove in 60 runs in the shortened 60-game season conducted by Major League Baseball. Still, the 100-RBI threshold, which we have come to expect from Abreu, is well within reach this season.
MLBallfans.co

Anthony Rizzo responds to Jed Hoyer blaming Cubs players for breakup

The Chicago Cubs team that helped the franchise break its long-standing curse finally was broken up at this year’s MLB trade deadline. And team executive Jed Hoyer did not just break up the team; he burned it all down. Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, Joc Pederson, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs talked Tyler Glasnow, Kevin Kiermaier trade with the Rays

Certainly, there was no shortage of rumors swirling around the Chicago Cubs last week. With multiple high-profile trade pieces, including Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez, Jed Hoyer’s club was at the center of the MLB trade deadline drama on Friday, executing a full-blown fire sale in the process.
MLBMidland Daily News

Minnesota-Cincinnati Runs

Twins third. Kenta Maeda strikes out on a foul tip. Max Kepler doubles to left field. Brent Rooker doubles to deep left center field. Max Kepler scores. Jorge Polanco flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...

