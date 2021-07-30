Raptors take Florida State's Scottie Barnes with 4th pick

With the 4th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors defied convention by selecting Scottie Barnes, a 19-year-old, 6-foot 9 wing out of Florida State University. It was a surprising move considering the Raptors’ lack of a long-term answer at point guard and Jalen Suggs being on the board, a high-floor, high-ceiling player who represented one of the most safe picks in the draft and a much cleaner fit on the Raptors as currently constructed. Suggs was supposed to fit right into Kyle Lowry’s spot as the starting point guard next season (or run the bench), and the Raptors were supposed to run it back with a ready-made NBA player who just led the Gonzaga Bulldogs to one of the most dominant seasons in college basketball history.