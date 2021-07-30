Cancel
Raptors take Florida State's Scottie Barnes with 4th pick

By IAN HARRISON
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — he Toronto Raptors chose Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-9 Barnes was the ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards in his lone season at Florida State, averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Dressed in a floral-patterned white suit, Barnes leapt to his feet and pumped a fist in celebration when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called his name. In choosing Barnes, the Raptors passed on Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, a freshman guard viewed as a potential replacement for All-Star Kyle Lowry, who is an unrestricted free agent. Orlando chose Suggs with the fifth pick.

