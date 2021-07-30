Cancel
Dominos Pizza Speaks Out Against Pizza Cutter Ad Spot On AEW Fight For The Fallen

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomino’s Pizza has disavowed AEW’s pizza cutter stunt that was seen during the main event of Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The bloody match saw Chris Jericho defeat hardcore wrestler Nick Gage in a No DQ match. There was a spot during the match where Gage used a pizza cutter to cut Jericho’s head open. Right after, the screen split with a Domino’s commercial, which also featured an image of a pizza being sliced for a delivery.

Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Diva Goes To AEW Dynamite

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega was reportedly present at this week’s AEW Dynamite special, Fight For The Fallen. It is to be noted that AEW’s Malakai Black and Vega are married. This is the very reason Vega was there at the show. Zelina Vega paid a visit to AEW. During...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Nick Gage Warns Chris Jericho & MJF Ahead Of AEW Dynamite, Jericho – Dark Side Of The Ring

Deathmatch wrestling star Nick Gage has issued a warning to Chris Jericho and MJF ahead of tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Tonight’s show will see Gage make his in-ring debut against Jericho, in his Painmaker gimmick, for Chapter 2 of “The Labours of Jericho” program with MJF. The two veterans will do battle in a No Rules match, and MJF is promising to reward Gage with a hefty check if he can finish the leader of The Inner Circle off.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Bold Message To Tony Khan Revealed

Bray Wyatt has followed AEW President Tony Khan, hinting at his desire to go to AEW. You can see an Instagram screenshot below. The recent release of Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract due to budget cuts has been heavily discussed. The decision was lambasted by the fans and it also came upon as a shocker of a release. The release had drawn quite attention and the television networks like USA Network and FOX have realized that Wyatt played a major role in terms of viewership, and they appear to want him on television. They have now seemed to have expressed their anger towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s decision.
WWEBleacher Report

Chris Jericho Responds to Vince McMahon: AEW Has Never Been Worried About WWE, NXT

Some might have viewed Vince McMahon's recent comments about All Elite Wrestling as dismissive of the promotion. But AEW star Chris Jericho concurred with the WWE chairman's assessment. McMahon said during an earnings call Thursday that AEW doesn't yet compare to WCW and that "I don't consider them competition in...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star Spoils Daniel Bryan & CM Punk Debut?

The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently joined Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about variety of topics. There have been speculations regarding the signings of former WWE stars, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk recently. Omega went on to discuss the potential signings, seemingly letting slip that they’ll be debuting when he said he will wrestle them.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Dressing Room Photo Leaks

AEW veteran stars Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. It is noted that they are the only non EVP’s to have their own dressing rooms. Sting and Chris Jericho have separate dressing rooms. A picture started surfacing on social media that showed a...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Reason Ric Flair Asked For WWE Release – Details

As previously reported here on eWN, Ric Flair is no with WWE after asking for his release from the company. In a update, Fightful has since noted the following:. “WWE sources have indicated that Flair grew frustrated with certain booking decisions on the show, and contacted Vince McMahon directly about it to voice his issues and ask for his release.”
WWEringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Shows Off Battle Wounds After AEW Fight For The Fallen

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Fight For The Fallen, Chris Jericho was pushed to his absolute limits as he faced off against Nick Gage in a No Rules match. To the surprise of no one, the deathmatch legend Nick Gage made sure the match was going to be an extremely brutal affair, full of glass panes, light tubes and pizza cutters.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Tag Team To Debut On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Former WWE NXT Superstars Ever-Rise are set to debut on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night. As seen below, AEW has announced that Matt Lee (fka Matt Martel) and Jeff Parker (fka Chase Parker) are now going by 2.0, and have joined the company. They will debut tomorrow night on the Homecoming edition of Dynamite on TNT, which airs live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
WWEPWMania

AEW Rampage In Chicago Sold Out

Tickets for AEW’s “The First Dance” edition of Rampage on Friday, August 20 from The United Center in Chicago sold out in less than 5 minutes today. As noted, last week’s pre-sale saw more than 12,000 tickets quickly move. The general on-sale began this morning and sold out in just 4 minutes.
WWEfoxbangor.com

AEW’s Chris Jericho Attacked By Pizza Cutter In Wild, Bloody Match

Chris Jericho had his face grated by a pizza cutter in the middle of a wrestling match Wednesday night … and the entire scene was both bloody and gruesome. The shocking moment all went down as the wrestling superstar was taking on Nick Gage in an AEW event … and scripted or not, Jericho sure seemed to be in a world of pain as he was getting cut by the kitchen utensil on his forehead.
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

Domino's issues statement after AEW Dynamite pizza cutter usage

Domino's Pizza has issued a statement regarding a commercial for the company playing during last night's AEW Dynamite main event immediately after Nick Gage used a pizza cutter on Chris Jericho's forehead. In a statement to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Domino's denied any involvement with the pizza cutter...
CelebritiesPWMania

Jon Moxley and Nick Gage Respond To Domino’s Pizza Statement

As previously noted, Domino’s Pizza issued a statement regarding the spot from AEW Dynamite where Nick Gage used a pizza cutter as a weapon on Chris Jericho. Jon Moxley and Nick Gage commented on Domino’s Pizza potentially pulling its advertising schedule from AEW broadcasts. Here is what Moxley said on the Cincy 3:60 podcast:
WWEf4wonline.com

Julia Hart vs. Thunder Rosa added to AEW Fight for the Fallen

A new match has been added to AEW Dynamite’s Fight for the Fallen event. Julia Hart of the Varsity Blondes will face Thunder Rosa in a singles match. It was confirmed this week that Thunder Rosa had officially signed with the company. This match will mark the debut of Rosa as a full-time wrestler for AEW, officially signing with the company last week. She also recently appeared at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event as a mystery opponent for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

