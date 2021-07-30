Dominos Pizza Speaks Out Against Pizza Cutter Ad Spot On AEW Fight For The Fallen
Domino’s Pizza has disavowed AEW’s pizza cutter stunt that was seen during the main event of Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The bloody match saw Chris Jericho defeat hardcore wrestler Nick Gage in a No DQ match. There was a spot during the match where Gage used a pizza cutter to cut Jericho’s head open. Right after, the screen split with a Domino’s commercial, which also featured an image of a pizza being sliced for a delivery.www.pwmania.com
