After injuries Penny's goal is being available for Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Rashaad Penny is back on the field for the Seattle Seahawks at the start of training camp. And for the first time in quite a while, Penny appears fully healthy. Penny's career through his first three seasons in Seattle has been defined by injuries and setbacks. His toughest injury was a torn ACL suffered late in the 2019 season and caused him to miss most of 2020. But he knows the importance of this season and producing for Seattle with his rookie contract expiring after this upcoming season.
