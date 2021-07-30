Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Houston Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the NBA draft. Green joins a team that is rebuilding after sinking to an NBA-worst 17-55 last season after James Harden forced a trade to Brooklyn to end a streak of eight consecutive playoff trips. The shooting guard comes to the Rockets after going straight from high school in California to the NBA G League. The 6-foot-6, 186-pound Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for the Ignite last season.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ap#The Houston Rockets#The Nba G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAESPN

Houston Rockets agree to 4-year, $36 million deal with Daniel Theis

Center Daniel Theis has agreed to a four-year, $36 million deal with the Houston Rockets, agents Michael Tellem and Aaron Mintz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. The Rockets will use their $8.28 million trade exception created in the Victor Oladipo deal with the Miami Heat to acquire Theis in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN. That allows the Rockets to keep their $9.5 million midlevel exception and creates a sizeable trade exception for the Bulls.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets targeting Daniel Theis

Multiple reports have linked the Houston Rockets to Daniel Theis. The 29-year-old center from Germany spent the first three and half seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Chicago Bulls at the NBA’s trade deadline. The Houston Rockets tricky salary cap situation. The Rockets...
NBAhoustonmirror.com

Report: Heat, Victor Oladipo agree to 1-year contract

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo is returning to the Miami Heat on a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Contract terms were not disclosed. Oladipo underwent surgery on his right quadriceps on May 13 -- his second in 18 months. He could be cleared to play as early as November. The...
NBABleacher Report

Report: Jalen Green Signs Rookie Rockets Contract; Will Make $9M in 2021-22

The Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green agreed to the terms of his rookie contract, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. The rookie pay scale for the second overall pick starts at $7.5 million in the first year, $7.9 million in the second year and $8.2 million for the third-year option. The team then has the opportunity to exercise a fourth-year option on the player's contract at a 26.2 percent increase of his third-year salary.
NBA247Sports

Victor Oladipo signs one-year deal with Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat for the 2021-22 season, with an eye on testing free agency for a bigger contract after the season, according to Stadium’s Shams Charania. The Houston Rockets traded Oladipo to the Heat in March, though he had season-ending surgery on May 13. “Oladipo...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...

Comments / 0

Community Policy