Mavs GM Nico Harrison starts NBA career with no draft picks

 6 days ago

Nico Harrison is without a pick as he enters his first NBA draft as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks. The first-round pick belongs to the New York Knicks at 21st overall after the 2019 trade for Kristaps Porzingis. Harrison and coach Jason Kidd have taken over after a sudden shakeup starting with GM Donnie Nelson's firing and the resignation of Rick Carlisle as coach a day later. Harrison and Kidd are confident Porzingis can regain his confidence as a strong sidekick for star point guard Luka Doncic.

