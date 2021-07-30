Stillwater Theatrical Review

On November 2, 2007, the body of Meredith Kercher, an English exchange student sharing an apartment with three other women, was found in her room. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed in the neck multiple times. One of her roommates, an American exchange student named Amanda Knox and Amanda's boyfriend, were arrested in connection to the crime. A third person, Rudy Guede, was also arrested, as his DNA was found in Kercher's room. Knox, her boyfriend, and Guede were all convicted of the killing, but Knox was eventually acquitted after spending four years in prison. Stillwater, a Focus Features movie, is loosely based on Amanda Knox's journey through the Italian court system.