Local track and field team is running for teammate who has cancer

VICTORIA, Texas — Ten “Sho up ‘N Sho out” track athletes have qualified for the Junior Olympics. This summer track program has been going on for 12 years and coach Robert Gadsden or “coach Boobie” (is how the athletes know him), had been coaching for eight of those years. While he’s been a coach for the team, over 20 previous athletes have received athletic scholarships. This year is more special than all the other years because athlete Keimryn Lee who is not running, but still on the team, has 0steosarcoma, which is a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones, and all the athletes are running in her name. Coach Boobie says he continues to coach because he wants the athletes to believe they can over come anything.