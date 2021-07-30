Cancel
Public Safety

Fire erupts at warehouse of Brazil's national film institute

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES - Associated Press
 6 days ago

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian government warehouse storing movies, documents and antique projectors from Brazil’s film industry has caught fire in Sao Paulo. The fire department says 15 fire vehicles and 50 firefighters are at the site trying to prevent the flames from spreading to a larger area of the building. The warehouse is owned by the national film institute, Cinemateca. It houses South America’s largest collection of films, some made of cellulose nitrate, a highly flammable material. The films in the warehouse were copies for exhibition, not originals, and the extent of the loss from the blaze Thursday night isn’t immediately clear.

