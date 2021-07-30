Cancel
Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

By MURRAY EVANS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey with the No. 6 overall choice. The 18-year-old Giddey is a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia. He attended the NBA Global Academy in 2019-20 and played last season for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League. He was named the league’s rookie of the year after averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-best 7.6 assists per game.

