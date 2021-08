A new rumor has the Cavs being interested in Alex Caruso. The Cavs are being attached to yet another free agent. We’ve heard rumblings for the last few weeks of the Cavaliers targeting T.J. McConnell and Doug McDermott of the Indiana Pacers, but now the word is out that Cleveland is also interested in Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers. The rumor comes from Clevleand.com’s Chris Fedor. Caruso is a fan favorite in Los Angeles and would be a championship ring with him to the Cavaliers should he be intrigued in the team.