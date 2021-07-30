Cancel
NBA

Temecula’s Evan Mobley goes to Cleveland Cavaliers with No. 3 overall pick

By JP Raineri
Valley News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers selected former Rancho Christian and USC standout, Evan Mobley, with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday, July 29. Mobley flourished in the Pac-12 last season by averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for the Trojans. He was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and an All-American in the process, and he will now join a Cleveland team that could use some talent since they have not made the playoffs since 2018, when LeBron James left.

