Temecula’s Evan Mobley goes to Cleveland Cavaliers with No. 3 overall pick

Thursday night is when the 2021 NBA Draft is set to commence, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in all likelihood it appears, will have the #3 pick. At that spot, with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets feasibly going with Cade Cunningham and then Jalen Green at #1 and #2, it seems that Evan Mobley will eventually go to the Cavs at #3. The likes of Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga and Scottie Barnes could potentially be in-play, although the latter two not as much, but it seems pretty clear that Mobley is the most likely there for Cleveland.