This week WCV Baseball Coach John Wheeler joined me for the PM Sports Page. Here’s a little bit of our discussion. One of the units that really struggled in 2020 was the bullpen for the Wildcats. When asked about the improvement in 2021 here’s what Wheeler said, “We had a couple pitchers who were able to go lengths of games and also keep their ERA pretty low. Kind of in the three range.” Wheeler continued, “I think it’s just again a confidence level. Another year of maturity.”