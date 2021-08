CIA Director William Burns has picked one of the agency’s top officials from its hunt for Osama Bin Laden to examine the cause of the mysterious “Havana syndrome.” The official, whose name has not been disclosed, will lead a task force to determine who is responsible for the bizarre illness, which has plagued dozens of officials with severe headaches, dizziness, and brain fog. The task force will be comprised of officials across the agency, including intelligence analysts, spies, and doctors, an official told The Wall Street Journal. "Bin Laden, you could argue, was easier—we knew what the target was,” the official said.