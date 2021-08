One team has selected an offensive lineman in each of the last four NFL drafts inside the 2nd Round or higher. That is the Minnesota Vikings. For [what feels like] a full decade, the Vikings have underwhelmed upfront in the trenches, causing a litany of quarterbacks from Matt Cassel to Kirk Cousins to end up on the turf as a result of subpar pass protection. Because the organization has employed Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook as its last two keynote running backs, the run-blocking never seems too bad, all things considered. Yet, such is not the case for preventing pocket pressure from defensive linemen and blitzing linebackers.