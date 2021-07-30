Cancel
2021 NBA Draft grades: Pick-by-pick evaluations in trade-filled night with a bunch of high marks

By Gary Parrish, Kyle Boone
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest news of the 2021 NBA Draft probably was the trade that pre-empted it -- the Los Angeles Lakers getting Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a trade hours before the first pick of the night. And that trade wasn't the only one. Picks moved hands at a rate that felt inconceivable, particularly in the second round.

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pistons: 3 targets in NBA free agency to pair with Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons are in restoration mode after more than a decade in the NBA wilderness, and that’s thanks in large part to selecting Cade Cunningham first overall in last week’s draft. Cunningham may be just the kind of star that can fast-track a return to glory for this once-great...
NBASouthwest Times Record

2021 NBA Draft tracker: Live results, updates and grades of picks so far

It's the second NBA Draft in nine months, and similar to last year's crop of rookies, the 2021 class seems to have a clear top three. Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham is set to be the No. 1 overall pick to Detroit, barring a trade, ESPN reported Thursday, and USC's Evan Mobley and Jalen Green are expected to be selected in some order with the next two picks.
NBAarcamax.com

Cade or trade: What will Pistons do with No. 1 pick in NBA draft?

DETROIT — Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Tick tock. The Pistons are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, and all eyes will be on general manager Troy Weaver for clues on what he could decide to do with the selection. The decision looks to be...
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Draft grades: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 overall pick

Picking at No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft for the first time since drafting Hall of Fame big man Bob Lanier 51 years ago, the Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 point guard, was long viewed as the likely pick for Detroit after it won the lottery last month.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft 2021: Grades for all 30 draft picks from the first round

Heading into Thursday night’s NBA Draft, there seemed to be a consensus amongst experts about how the first round may unfold. That couldn’t have been more wrong as there was a flurry of surprising decisions and picks being moved. Even the consensus top four was shaken up when Toronto took Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs. Oklahoma City took Josh Giddey at six, setting off a fascinating domino effect.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Analysts grade Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer NBA Draft picks

The pick was announced for the New York Knicks, with the 21st overall selection Thursday night in the first round of the NBA Draft. Keon Johnson, the pick himself, wore a Knicks hat on stage, while shaking hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and posing for pictures. The hat was still on during Johnson’s press conference a few minutes later.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Clippers 2021 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers entered this year’s NBA Draft with only one draft selection but managed to end the day with three new draftees. Thanks to a couple of trades and signings at the end of the night, the Clippers were able to acquire Keon Johnson, Jason Preston, and BJ Boston.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham will be better than these 3 All-Stars

Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, Detroit, National Basketball Association, LeBron James, Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves, United States of America, Oshkosh All-Stars. Detroit Pistons introduced first round pick Cade Cunningham. Mandatory credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK. Cade Cunningham is finally a member of the Detroit Pistons. One...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...

