Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

The Hershey Company (HSY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

By Motley Fool Transcribers
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Jul 29, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

  • Prepared Remarks
  • Questions and Answers
  • Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Hershey Company Second Quarter 2021 question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Melissa Poole, Vice President of Investor Relations for The Hershey Company. Thank you. You may begin.

Melissa Poole -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for The Hershey Company's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Q&A session. I hope everyone has had the chance to read our press release and listen to our prerecorded management presentation, both of which are available on our website. In addition, we have posted a transcript of the prerecorded remarks. At the conclusion of today's live Q&A session, we will also post a transcript and audio replay of this call. Please note that during today's Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including expectations and assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other factors. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on subsequent events. A detailed listing of such risks and uncertainties can be found in today's press release and the company's SEC filings. Finally, please note that we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will provide useful information for investors. The presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release. Joining me today are Hershey's Chairman and CEO, Michele Buck; and Hershey's Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Voskuil.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for the first question.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Andrew Lazar with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Lazar -- Barclays -- Analyst

Good Morning, Everybody. [Technical Issues] First off, I guess, I wanted to dig in a little bit more on the cost to serve dynamic that you talked about in the prepared remarks. I guess it should not come as a surprise that 15% organic sales growth in a given quarter would kind of stress any supply chain, no matter how efficient. So my question is, I guess, are there any structural investments needed in the supply chain going forward? Or any capabilities that were exposed by the volume spike? Or is it simply you sort of suck up the higher cost as they're transitory, particularly the labor part and not need to necessarily make any changes as this sort of volume growth is really not likely sustainable at these extreme elevated levels?

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

So Andrew, let me start, and then let me have Steve dig in with some more details. I would say at the highest level, there are certainly key parts of our portfolio that have had just extraordinary growth, and we cited some of the numbers, for example, on Reese's. So one thing that we are very focused on is investing in capacity behind the brands and businesses that we know have demonstrated track records of strong growth over time and particularly where we've seen strong spikes that we think will have continued strength going forward. Let me have Steve talk a little bit more about some of the other elements of cost and cost to serve.

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I would add to on the structural side, one of the benefits is we've been working on our Supply Chain 2.0 program and the inbuilt fulfillment center comes online later this year. That will provide some additional flexibility and agility. So that will certainly be helpful. And as Michele said, continuing to invest where we need to on capacity, especially on those fast-growing core brands, like Reese's. From a cost standpoint and getting into some of the pieces, clearly, like you said, Andrew, putting that much pressure on the supply chain at one time pushed us in a number of spots, it pushed us from an overtime standpoint, it pushed us from getting to contract manufacturers and expanding some of their work often outside the contract rate and the same on the freight and warehousing side.

So I look at those as pressure points in particular on top of that or as a result of the higher volume. And then in addition, I'd say labor rates in general and labor availability in general are a pressure points beyond just volume. The market for labor is challenging. And so just like everyone, we want to make sure we are staying ahead of the curve on hiring, making sure our value proposition in our plants is attractive and packaging inflation is similar. Packaging inflation, we touched on a little bit on the last call. It's still a pressure point. I think we're still optimistic we're going to see that moderate as we go forward, but we haven't seen it yet. And so it is a combination of those transitory costs on the back of the higher volume and a few things that are a little bit more sticky here as we look across the balance of the year.

Andrew Lazar -- Barclays -- Analyst

Thanks for that. And then just using our back of the envelope math, it seems like the operating profit upside in the quarter maybe is roughly offset in equal parts by higher full year tax rate and some of the higher costs that you've talked about just now sort of leaving the full year EPS guidance intact. I just wanted to see if I had the magnitude of each of those impacts for the full year, more or less right. It seems like they're kind of equal magnitude essentially.

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No, I would look at it as the tax piece was by far the biggest impact on us not taking up our earnings guidance alongside the top line. I think, but for the tax piece, we would have raised guidance. The cost to serve is a component, but think of that as a 10% or 15% of the impact where the majority really was the tax impact in the quarter. [Technical Issues]

Operator

Thank you! Our next question comes from the line of Ken Goldman with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Ken Goldman -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Hi thanks. Steve, you mentioned that there's a 130 basis point tailwind from inventory loading this quarter. You said there'll be a de-load in the back half. Two questions on this. First, what's your best estimate for how large the inventory reduction will be at retail in the back half? And number two, I know it's not always easy to forecast this, but how should we think about the cadence of that? Is the majority in the third quarter or the fourth quarter, just for modeling purposes?

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I think in terms of total magnitude for the back half, think 1.5 to two points of impact. And I would -- I don't think we're clever enough to give you the precise quarter. I would say, look at it across both quarters, maybe a little bit skewed to the fourth quarter.

Ken Goldman -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you. And then I think it's fair to say there's some frustration among investors this morning that you didn't raise your EPS guidance. I recognize the $0.04 beat wasn't huge in the second quarter. There's some uncertainty around the world in the back half of the year, but your business is doing great. So I'm just curious, internally, was there any consideration of raising the bottom line guidance? Or did you just feel it's a little early given some of the inflation and the macro risks?

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I think, again, but for the tax piece, we would have risen -- or taken up our guidance. Certainly, there's caution in the back half relative to inflation and cost to serve. I think we have our hands around what that looks like and have a pretty good beat on that. But if that were the only piece, we would have taken up our guidance, but tax was really the piece that we had to take into account. And we want to make sure we're not sacrificing investment in the back half of the year.

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. For perspective, tax was $0.17 on EPS. So very meaningful. [Technical Issues]

Operator

Thank you! Our next question comes from the line of Robert Moskow with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi thanks for the question. What do you think about the tax rate going forward for 2022, Steve? This looks like a onetime impact. So do you think you'll have an easy comp in 2022? And then secondly, you talked about some of the cost elements, some are structural, maybe some are short term. Does any of this impact how you're thinking about pricing going forward for this year and for 2022?

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. On the tax side, we look at it as a one-off. So if we were to reset next year -- and again, we'll talk a lot more later in the year about 2022. But as a starting point, we wouldn't factor this into the starting point for 2022. So I hope that's helpful. And then from a pricing standpoint, and Michele can add on here, we -- pricing is a key part of our strategy, maintaining and growing our gross margin is a key part of our strategy. And so we are -- we say we execute against that strategy, but we are very aware of the dynamics at play from an inflation standpoint and so on, and what competitors are doing, what retailers are doing. So we are evaluating that environment all the time. And as always, we're not going to kind of tip our hand as we think through it. But pricing is and will remain a key part of our strategy going forward.

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. As you recall, we did take two different price increases earlier this year on our confection portfolio that will really just begin flowing through in the second half of the year, and we'll also have some upside from that in the first half of next year. [Technical Issues]

Operator

Thank you!. Our next question comes from the line of Alexia Howard with Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.

Alexia Howard -- Bernstein -- Analyst

Good morning, Everyone. [Technical Issues] So I guess the first question is whether you can give us any thoughts on the gross margin outlook from here. Obviously, a lot of other companies are seeing an awful lot of pressure. I remember back in 2018, when there was freight cost inflation, I think you also saw some pressure. Input costs are going up, packaging costs are going up, and yet you held it pretty flat this time around. So just some thoughts on that, and then I have a follow-up.

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. We were pleased with the Q2 gross margin. We were -- it was a little bit ahead of our plan. I think we managed it well. And of course, implied inside our guidance for the balance of the year is a little softening of the gross margin outlook from being up slightly to being in line with last year. And I think that performance in face of the inflation that we've seen would be good. But our goal, again, looking to next year, building on the last question a little bit is we want to continue to grow gross margin over time. And we want to do that through a pricing strategy. We want to do that through productivity. We want to do that through all the levers to manage inflation and commodity costs. And so driving that forward remains an important goal. We'll give more color on next year's gross margin as we get closer to the end of the year, but that goal remains firmly in our mind.

Alexia Howard -- Bernstein -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then just a question on the Lily's acquisition. You recently sold Scharffen Berger and Dagoba, the company has been trying to make premium work for quite some time. What's different about Lily's that makes you confident that you can actually make that work this time versus some of the problems that you've had in the past? Thank you and Ill pass it on.

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. What we really like about Lily's is it is a scale business. So it is close to that $100 million in size, whereas Scharffen Berger and Dagoba were much smaller, in the $30 million range. And we found over time, and I think we've shared this before, that for us, a good acquisition being around close to that $100 million mark has been built enough that we can really best apply our capabilities around distribution, manufacturing, synergies, additional marketing, kind of more broad-based marketing, etc, to really help to make the acquisition a success. The other thing I would say is Lily's is single-mindedly focused on better-for-you. So while it is premium, it has a very distinct understandable benefit that those consumers understand, which is about being the lack of sugar. So that also gives us a lot of confidence, but it fits very neatly into our operating model. As you know, we have already launched a broader portfolio of better-for-you on our core brands. And so that will -- better-for-you area is a big point of focus for us, and there's some nice synergy in terms of our focus there. [Technical Issues]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Michael Lavery with Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Lavery -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Thank you! Good morning. [Technical Issues] Just curious how you think about elasticity. And I know it can be hard to measure. The ways we've tried to come at it, you tend to score quite well. Does that -- is that your sense as well? And how do you think about that in terms of your pricing, how aggressive you may try to be or not be and just how you anticipate the consumer response to that?

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. We have seen -- we have a very complex and sophisticated price elasticity models where we look not only at price points within our own category, price gaps, price thresholds also with around other snack items as well. And I think over time, I think we've consistently seen that our business, our brand and our category tend to be on the less-elastic side versus perhaps some other categories, which is what gives us confidence in pricing power and the ability to take price when we feel it is the right time.

Michael Lavery -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And just a follow-up on Reese's. Can you give a sense for the organic Reese's launch? Just how that might be tracking versus your expectations? And maybe a little bit of how it compares from a margin perspective. It looks like with its price point, it's probably pretty nicely accretive. Is that directionally correct?

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

So it is performing in line with our expectations. It is early days, but it's absolutely in line with what we expected. It is really in kind of a test-and-learn phase as we move forward. And it's not, I would say, a big material piece of our better-for-you launch at this point in time as organic is a little bit more of a targeted offering than, say, Zero Sugar or sugar free. Yes. And to your second part of your question, from a margin perspective, we do charge a higher price point for it, but it also does cost more, obviously. So the margins are comparable to the core. [Technical Issues]

Operator

Thank you! Our next question comes from the line of Ed Zaslow with Bank of Montreal. Please proceed with your question.

Ed Zaslow -- Bank of Montreal -- Analyst

Hey Good morning, Everyone. I had just two quick questions. One is the tax -- is it a cash item or a noncash item? And then the second thing I'll ask is, implicitly, you're actually raising the EBITDA, which is more cash oriented. Am I not understanding it correctly?

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So the first question is, for the second quarter, it's noncash, but a portion will become or could become cash in the balance of the year and a portion will probably be noncash for the balance of the year. So it is a mix of both for the balance of the year. On your second question, yes, you're thinking about it the right way from an EBITDA standpoint.

Ed Zaslow -- Bank of Montreal -- Analyst

Okay. And then just a follow-up on this. The magnitude of the increase on the EBITDA exceeds the amount of cash that will be needed to pay the taxes. Is that a fair way? And then I'll leave it there. I just want to make sure I understand the tax units. It just seems like it's more -- cash flow is actually coming up, not going down based on what you're saying. I just want to make sure I'm understanding correctly.

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, that's true. But I'd say the caveat is time, right? So if you're looking at a longer period of time, it's more possible that a portion of that reserve could be some cash. And so if you're looking at next quarter or the balance of the year, that might lead you to one answer. If you're looking at the next two years, it could be a different answer. [Technical Issues]

Operator

Thank you! Our next question comes from the line of Bryan Spillane with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Bryan Spillane -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Hey Good morning, Everyone. [Technical Issues] Hi So I guess I wanted to maybe follow up a little bit on Andrew's kind of questioning at the beginning. And Michele, maybe just stepping back a little bit, in this environment, right, where we're seeing not just higher cost inflation, but in addition to that, with effectively labor shortages, right, when we've seen this across a lot of the companies in our coverage universe. So I guess I had two questions related to that. One is if supply chains are kind of running all out, just how you think about stimulating demand when there's some challenges in terms of just getting product on the shelf? And I guess the second is just as you step back and you look at all these different dynamics in the economy and the environment in general, it's definitely a situation that is in some ways unique. So just your perspective, have you seen some of this before? And maybe just how you're thinking about approaching planning for the business over the next, I don't know, 12 to 24 months, if we continue to be in this type of environment?

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. It's certainly something that we spend a lot of time thinking about and working on. And I guess what I would say is, yes, we do realize that it is somewhat of a volatile time still, certainly with all the talk of the Delta variant and CDC guidance recently. So too much of a reminder that we clearly aren't fully out of the pandemic. And I personally believe, in September, we know that a lot of companies are implementing kind of a return to office. It seems like a lot of companies are doing that then, kids going back to school. And so there will be more for all of us to learn about consumer behaviors and what some of those changes mean for that. The way that we think about the supply chain and managing where we are right now is, I guess, in a couple of ways.

So how do we maximize -- how do we efficiently maximize and profitably maximize revenue. And so one of the key things we do focus on is really looking across the portfolio and focusing on really maxing out where we have available capacity and leaning into some of those brands and businesses with greater investment, reallocating investment to those businesses so that we can really take full advantage of that. If there are areas in the portfolio where we -- like a Reese's, for example. I think we keep pointing it out as an example because it's such a big piece of our business and growing at such a hefty rate. We have total confidence making big capacity investments on that one just because of the track record and the dynamics around that.

And then -- so we'll invest in capacity as a piece of that. And then there are parts of the portfolio where we're not going to lean in right away in investing capacity because we want things to play out a bit here more. So we really leverage the breadth, one of the strengths we have is the breadth of our portfolio. We've got our seasonal portfolio. It's the consumable take home. We have a range of different brands. And so we really try and leverage that as best possible to manage through. So it's kind of a balance of investing to build supply chain even stronger, which we're always doing, but we're doing even more of that right now. Doing what we need now, kind of no regret move and then planning for the future from a contingency perspective, depending on what the potential outcomes are.

Bryan Spillane -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks for that. And if I could just follow up with one quick one. Just as you -- as you've sold in merchandising for holidays in the back half of the year and maybe just more in general, has -- have service levels come up more as a sort of a factor that retailers are focusing on, like you can sell a program or they can take a program, but are they more sensitive to actually wanting to be in stock? Is that becoming more of a sort of a factor in that decision-making right now?

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I mean I would say absolutely. I mean retailers were under tremendous pressure this past year with all of the huge shifts that COVID caused on many manufacturers' businesses. And they had, as we all know, tremendous issues with out of stocks. And so their goal is to make sure they remain in stock. In fact, right now, we've seen retailers really lean in a bit to inventory and carry a bit more inventory than they have in the past because I think there's a little bit of a scarcity mentality.

They want to make sure they have product. They also know that manufacturers are taking price. And so in some cases, it may allow them to hedge a little bit there. So I think it is definitely a focal area and, of course, something that we always focus on and are proud of how we've been able to deliver for retailers because they've continued to come to us, given how we were able to deliver during the worst of the pandemic last year and have continued to rely on us this year. [Technical Issues]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you! It seems there are no other questions at this time. I'll turn the floor back to Ms. Poole for any final comments.

Melissa Poole -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Thank you for joining us this morning. I'll be available throughout the day for any other follow-up questions you may have. [Indecipherable]

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 23 minutes

Call participants:

Melissa Poole -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Michele Buck -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Voskuil -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Lazar -- Barclays -- Analyst

Ken Goldman -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Alexia Howard -- Bernstein -- Analyst

Michael Lavery -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Ed Zaslow -- Bank of Montreal -- Analyst

Bryan Spillane -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
54K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsy#Hsy#The Hershey Company#Q A#Sec#Hershey#Cfo#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

American States Water Company (AWR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American States Water Company Conference Call Discussing the Company's Second Quarter 2021 Results. If you would like to listen to the replay of this call, it will begin this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and run through Tuesday, August 10, 2021, on the company's website, www.aswater.com. The slides that the company will be referring to are also available on the website. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's event is being recorded, and also that today's call will be limited to one hour. Presenting today from American States Water Company is Bob Sprowls, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eva Tang, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

BP plc (BP) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the BP Presentation to the Financial Community Webcast and Conference Call. I now hand over to Craig Marshall, Head of Investor Relations. Craig Marshall -- Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BP's second quarter 2021 results presentation. I'm here today...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

KKR & Co inc (KKR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

KKR & Co inc (NYSE:KKR) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to KKR's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Craig Larson, Head of Investor Relations for KKR. Craig, please go ahead. Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2021 Earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Scott Nuttall, our Co-President and Co-COO; and by Rob Lewin, our CFO. We would like to remind everyone that we'll refer to non-GAAP measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our press release which is available on the Investor Center section at www.kkr.com. The call will contain forward-looking statements, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to our earnings release as well as our SEC filings for cautionary factors related to these statements. Turning to our results this quarter really was an exceptional quarter, with record fundraising, deployment and monetization activity, alongside continued strong investment performance. Fee related, earnings per share, as well as after tax distributable earnings per share were both record quarterly figures for us, coming in at $0.53 and $1.05 respectively. Management fees increased over 40% year-over-year to $480 million, helping drive the 68% increase you see in fee related earnings. And our monetization activities drove the after-tax PE [Phonetic] figure, which is 2.5 times the number we reported in the second quarter of last year. Our assets under management are now 429 billion, up over 90% from one year ago and up 17% just since last quarter. This reflects both record fundraising in the quarter, as well as strong portfolio appreciation. And our book value per share, which is mark-to-market every quarter is now $27.03. Net accrued carry on the balance sheet increased 13% since March 31, strong growth even after all of Q2's realization activity. And net cash and investments totaled $17 per share compared to $12 one year ago. So in terms of today's call, I will kick things off with an overview of our fundraising activity before turning things over to Rob to walk through this quarter's results and Scott will provide a few closing remarks before we head into Q&A. So turning to fundraising, we had an exceptionally strong quarter with $59 billion of new capital raised on an organic basis to help. Put this into perspective, this compares to $44 billion of new capital raised for all of 2020, which itself was a record year for KKR. Differentiated investment performance on behalf of our limited partners continued scaling across our businesses. And creativity and innovation, all contributed to the fund raising results you're seeing, which exceeded our expectations. A few highlights. First, we held initial closes across the next vintages of our North America private equity, global Infrastructure, and core private equity strategies, raising over $40 billion collectively in the quarter. Let me give a few more details here. With the $14.3 billion first close, North America 13 is already larger than its predecessor. And together with our Asia and Europe private equity funds, total committed capital across our three active PE funds on a global basis now exceeds $35 billion. in infra, with just the first close already totaling $14.2 billion, infrastructure IV is almost twice the size of its predecessor fund. And together with the success we've had in Asia infra and core infra over the last 12 months, total AUM across the infrastructure platform now stands at $38 billion. And that's $38 billion compares to 14.5 billion a year ago. And in terms of core private equity, we held the first close on our most recent flagship at 12 billion, including 8 billion of third-party capital core private equity is now $28 billion. And that $28 billion compares to $12 billion a year ago. The second fundraising highlight is the continued progress we've seen in perpetual capital with activity in this quarter across infrastructure, real estate as well as credit. This quarter, we raised an incremental $5 billion in our open-ended core infrastructure strategy, bringing AUM here to $7 billion. We launched CREST a 40 Act vehicle with REIT taxation that's focused on individual investors. In credit, our two publicly traded BDCs, FSK and FSKR completed their merger to form one of the two largest BDC platforms with 16 billion of AUM. And in July, Global Atlantic announced two reinsurance block transactions. We expect these two transactions to add approximately 10.5 billion of perpetual AUM in the third quarter, and the pipeline here continues to be strong. Perpetual capital is now 30% of AUM and inclusive of long-dated strategic partnerships, and that includes a new multi-asset class partnership we closed this quarter, that figure is 43%. And remember, we have $21 billion of cash and investments on our balance sheet. The third fundraising highlight as our real estate platforms continued scaling. Focusing first on our opportunistic funds, we held a final close at REP 2, our second European fund in the quarter. At $2.1 billion, REP 2 is three times the size of REP 1. And with continued fundraising at our third Americas fund REPA-III is now at $3 billion, more than 50% larger than REPA-II, and we have yet to hold the final close. With these closures, we are now a clear top five opportunistic real estate manager when you aggregate our three regional funds. Looking at the real estate platform more broadly, we now have 10 strategies focused across equity and credit, on a global basis, in a variety of different fund structures, targeting both institutional and retail clients. Real estate AUM in total is now $32 billion, and that $32 billion compares to $11 billion 12 months ago with tremendous room for continued growth. And finally, as you think about your models of future management fees, we now have $42 billion of committed capital with a weighted average management fee rate of just over 100 basis points that becomes payable when the capital is invested or enters its investment period. Last quarter, that amount was a little over $20 billion. So all in all, we had an excellent quarter. And importantly, as we look forward over the next 12 months, we continue to have a robust fundraising pipeline across strategies as well as across geographies. So, with that let me turn it over to Rob.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Materion Corporation (MTRN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Greetings, and welcome to the Materion Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andrew Vento, Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin. Andrew Vento -- Manager of Investor Relations and Corporate...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Unisys Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Courtney Holben. Please go ahead. Courtney Holben -- Vice President of Investor...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Harsco Corp (HSC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. My name is Misty, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Harsco Corporation Second Quarter Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Also, this telephone conference presentation and accompanying webcast made on behalf of Harsco Corporation are subject to copyright by Harsco Corporation, and all rights are reserved. Harsco Corporation will be recording this teleconference. No recordings or redistributions of this telephone conference by any other party are permitted without the expressed written consent of Harsco Corporation. Your participation indicates your agreement.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

LCI Industries (LCII) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2021 LCI Industries earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Brian Hall. Please go ahead. Brian...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.70.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cummins inc (CMI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings, and welcome to the Quarter Two 2021 Cummins Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the floor, the conference over to your host, Jack Kienzler, Executive Director of Investor Relations. You may begin, Jack.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Curis (CRIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Curis second-quarter 2021 earnings call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to the company's chief financial officer, Bill Steinkrauss. Please go ahead. Bill Steinkrauss -- Chief Financial Officer. Thank...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Welcome to the Dun & Bradstreet second-quarter 2021 earnings call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Deb McCann, treasurer and senior vice president, investor relations and corporate FP&A.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Skillz Inc (SKLZ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

We are now live. Stefan, please go ahead. Good day and welcome to the Skillz Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I will proceed shortly by reading our forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures immediately followed by question-and-answer session. Hosting the question-and-answer session today we have Andrew Paradise, Chief Executive Officer; Casey Chafkin, Chief Revenue Officer; and Ian Lee, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy