Some days, you sweep the board. Some days, the board sweeps you. We're still 47-35-2 on the season with our MLB picks ahead of a tasty Wednesday slate. Apologies to Eli Morgan, but any time he takes the mound, I'm betting the over on the other team. The Indians' 25-year-old rookie carries a 7.86 ERA into this one after allowing three-plus runs in each of his first six starts despite never pitching beyond the fifth inning.