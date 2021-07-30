Ori: The Collection Physical Release Announced for Nintendo Switch

This fall, Skybound Games will bring Ori: The Collection to Nintendo Switch. For the first time, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps will both be available together on one cartridge! The package will also be accompanied by digital soundtracks for both games and six art cards. The compilation will be available October 12th both online through iam8bit, and through retailers. The package will cost $49.99. For those that have never played either game, this compilation just might provide the perfect reason for Nintendo Switch owners to finally take the plunge!