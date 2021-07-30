Cancel
Bath County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Bath, Elliott, Fleming by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Fleming The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Bath County in east central Kentucky Southern Elliott County in east central Kentucky Fleming County in east central Kentucky Rowan County in east central Kentucky Northern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 1132 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Morehead, Flemingsburg, Sandy Hook, Fairview, Munson, Brandy, Bluestone, Hilda, Freestone, Hays Crossing, Clearfield, Rodburn, Farmers, Sharkey, Cranston, Ramey, Cogswell, Midland, Christy and Crix.

