Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM MDT At 932 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glendevey, or 39 miles southwest of Laramie, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail, heavy rain, and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Four Corners and Glendevey.alerts.weather.gov
