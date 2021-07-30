Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LARIMER COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM MDT At 932 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glendevey, or 39 miles southwest of Laramie, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail, heavy rain, and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Four Corners and Glendevey.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, CO
County
Boulder County, CO
County
Grand County, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy