July 29, 2021 - Full Show

“If life is not all about bonnets, what is it all about?” asks Victoria Brazier’s Mrs Bennet, trying – and generally failing – to suppress her Yorkshire vowels to appear grander than she is. It sounds like an advert for anodyne costume drama, but her point is a whole lot weightier than that. If any of her daughters are to prosper, she reasons, they must look the part. In her mind, bonnets symbolise wealth – and wealth is what life is all about.