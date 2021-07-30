Cancel
Old Lyme, CT

Yale rower helps New Zealand to Gold, Team USA, with two from Old Lyme, finishes fourth in Olympic men's eight

By Maggie Vanoni
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in the history of Old Lyme, the small shoreline town was represented by two Olympic athletes in the same year and in the same event. Austin Hack and Liam Corrigan, both born and raised in the shoreline town of about 7,000 people, helped lead Team USA to a fourth-place finish Thursday night in five minutes and 26.75 seconds in the Olympic final of the men’s eight in Tokyo.

