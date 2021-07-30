Yale rower helps New Zealand to Gold, Team USA, with two from Old Lyme, finishes fourth in Olympic men's eight

One of the most memorable moments in United States Olympic history is when Kerri Strug took to the vault at the 1996 Atlanta games. This was during the group final, and it was the last event for the U.S. women's team. If Strug nailed her vault, the team would win. Strug landed badly on her first attempt, tearing two ligaments in her ankle. But she went ahead with her second attempt anyway, sticking the landing and then immediately propping herself up on only one foot. Later, she was famously carried to the medal podium by team coach Béla Károlyi. Team USA took the gold and will forever be known as the Magnificent Seven.