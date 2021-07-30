What Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Saw in First Round Pick Corey Kispert

The book was out on the Washington Wizards already, prior to every game they played in the 2020-21 season, and they were the only ones who didn't know it. Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard conducted 18 formal interviews and another eight over the phone, and in speaking with those 26 separate candidates — all interviewing for the Wizards head coaching vacancy — a pattern began to emerge. For the first time since Scott Brooks was hired in 2016, Sheppard was seeing a window into the outside world, what objective observers viewed as his team's biggest weaknesses. What he saw hurt him.