COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced an affiliation agreement with the Kalamazoo Wings for the 2021-22 season. “We are thrilled to partner once again with the Kalamazoo Wings as they operate as our ECHL affiliate,” said Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel Chris Clark, who oversees hockey operations for the club’s professional affiliates. “We look forward to seeing the development of some of the young players in our system, both on and off the ice, while working with Head Coach Nick Bootland, his coaching staff and the entire K-Wings organization.”