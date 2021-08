Perez allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday. While the southpaw was in the game, the Red Sox mustered all of one walk against Yankees starter Domingo German. Perez left in line for the loss, but the Red Sox's five-run rally in the eighth inning got him off the hook. It was the 30-year-old's first quality start since June 3 and also the first time he's completed six innings in that span. For the year, Perez has a 4.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 80:32 K:BB across 94.2 innings in 20 starts. He carries a 7-6 record into his next start, tentatively set for next weekend's series in Tampa Bay.