Essex County, MA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Essex The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Andover, North Andover, Newburyport, Amesbury, Ipswich, Salisbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Newbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Topsfield, Rowley and West Newbury. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS

alerts.weather.gov

