A Denton firefighter was taken to the hospital after a semi-trailer crashed into a fire engine late Monday, according to a police report. The fire engine is the third city emergency vehicle hit in the last month in a car crash. Around 11:44 p.m. Monday, the Denton Fire Department was working on a fire in the grassy median in between southbound Interstate 35 lanes and the service road, just north of Elm Street, when an 18-wheeler crashed into a fire engine.