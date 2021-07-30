Robotics Firm inVia Robotics Raises $30M from Microsoft and Qualcomm

Advancing Industry 4.0 with IBM Maximo and Our Ecosystem Partners. Digital and physical operating environments are converging, with organizations around the world facing the challenge of building asset resilience. This mandate requires greater digitization and automation. It’s why we modernized IBM Maximo to be the first hybrid-based enterprise asset management (EAM) solution – a major re-platforming onto Red Hat Open Shift that began last year. The modernization and launch of the complete Maximo Application Suite makes our entire portfolio of enterprise asset management software easier to purchase and use. With the right digital infrastructure – spanning edge to cloud computing – businesses can bring together workloads from maintenance, reliability and operations for easy access anywhere.