Robotics Firm inVia Robotics Raises $30M from Microsoft and Qualcomm

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInVia Robotics has secured a $30 million Series C funding round from M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, and Qualcomm Ventures. The two firms are also joined by Hitachi Ventures and inVia Robotics’ existing investors (Point 72, Upfront, and Embark). To date, inVia has raised $59 million from strategic funders committed to the company’s growth.

