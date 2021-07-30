China Unicom, Huawei Deploy Large Scale 5G Super Uplink Network in Beijing

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. The China In Eurasia briefing is 6 months old and I want your feedback. Send me an e-mail and let me know what you like so far, what you want to see more, and what you think can be improved. Send your feedback to StandishR@rferl.org.