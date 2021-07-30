Cancel
China Unicom, Huawei Deploy Large Scale 5G Super Uplink Network in Beijing

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina Unicom Beijing and Huawei jointly deployed Super Uplink at more than 1,000 commercial sites in Beijing as part of their joint 5G Capital project established in April 2020. It is the first thousand-site 5G network of its kind, with ubiquitous, high-quality traits that make its construction a major achievement...

www.thefastmode.com

