NTT, ACCESS Partner to Develop Network OS Solution for Optical Network

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNTT and ACCESS announced a business and technology partnership aimed at promoting the realization of Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN). Through the arrangement, NTT and ACCESS will conduct research and development on new user interface and user experience technology for IOWN. In addition, by leveraging the global channel ecosystem of IP Infusion, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS, NTT and ACCESS will set up sales channels of NTT software to global markets as a first step toward establishing a global value chain to provide the developed software products.

www.thefastmode.com

#Ntt#Solution#White Box#Iown#Ip Infusion#Ntt Ui Ux
