Grizzlies To Acquire 30th Pick, Draft Santi Aldama

The Memphis Grizzlies were the first team to make a big trade during the week of the 2021 NBA draft, reportedly moving up to acquire the No. 10 pick in Thursday’s draft. While early reports from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman suggest Australian wunderkind Josh Giddey is the presumed favorite for Memphis, I don’t think we should be too sure quite yet. Givony also linked Michigan’s Franz Wagner as a potential target, and to be frank, that’s the name I’d keep an eye on for the Grizzlies.