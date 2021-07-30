Wizards Trading No. 22 Pick For Aaron Holiday, No. 31

Bradley Beal has been one of the top talents in the league for years now, but he seems to often go unnoticed with the Wizards because they usually finish near the bottom of the league standings. Last season, Beal was snubbed from the All-Star Game and All-NBA selection after averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and shooting 45.5% from the floor, but that wasn’t the case this season.