Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards Trading No. 22 Pick For Aaron Holiday, No. 31

By Alex Kirschenbaum
hoopsrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizards are adding some point guard reinforcements and the Pacers are adding even more promising size, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Charania reports (via Twitter) that Washington is sending the No. 22 draft pick they’re getting from the Lakers – 6’10” Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson – to Indiana in exchange for point guard Aaron Holiday and the still-undrafted No. 31 selection (which the Pacers are set to acquire from the Bucks for two late second-round picks).

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Aaron Holiday
Person
Chris Duarte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shams Charania#Yahoo Sports#Lakers#The Lakers Wizards#Bucks Pacers#Wizards Pacers#The Indianapolis Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest on Buddy Hield Trade Buzz, Dennis Schroder and More

The tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis wasn't enough to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a second consecutive championship in 2021. The Lakers are consequently looking to reload the roster this offseason and started out by adding a third superstar to the mix. The Lakers have agreed to...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Draft Report: Wizards And Pacers Make A Trade

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have made a trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers will send point guard Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick to Washington for Isaiah Jackson (who was the 22nd overall pick). The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Lakers, Wizards agree to Russell Westbrook trade

The Wizards and Lakers have agreed to terms on a Westbrook trade, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). In addition to Westbrook, the Lakers will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Rubio, Ball, Knicks, Wizards, Simmons

Ricky Rubio is busy playing the point for Spain in the Olympics but a number of NBA teams are doing due diligence on a potential trade for the veteran point man, Darren Wolfson of KSTP tweets. The Celtics, Clippers and Lakers are keeping tabs on the Timberwolves guard. Rubio has a $17.8MM expiring contract for next season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Takes A Huge Shot At Russell Westbrook: "Played In OKC, Wanted To Be Traded, Went To Houston, Wanted To Be Traded, Came To D.C., Wanted To Be Traded And Is Now In Los Angeles."

It wasn't that long ago that Russell Westbrook was in the same air as guys like Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, and Damian Lillard. Those guys are the embodiment of loyalty, and Westbrook's love for Oklahoma City helped to make him one of the most intriguing and beloved players in basketball.
NBANBC Sports

Get to know the 3 newest Wizards from the Westbrook trade

Since a quarter past 8 on draft night last Thursday, Wizards fans have heard a common theme from the instant analysis of the package general manager Tommy Sheppard recouped for Russell Westbrook. Greater salary cap flexibility, better defenders in the rotation, and an eye towards the future were the immediate...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Wizards blockbuster trade is focused on Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been one of the top talents in the league for years now, but he seems to often go unnoticed with the Wizards because they usually finish near the bottom of the league standings. Last season, Beal was snubbed from the All-Star Game and All-NBA selection after averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and shooting 45.5% from the floor, but that wasn’t the case this season.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Montrezl Harrell: Traded to Wizards

Harrell, along with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, have been traded from the Lakers to the Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. As expected, Harrell opting into his $9.7 million player option for the 2021-22 season allowed him to be involved in this trade....
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Washington Wizards take Zags' Corey Kispert with 15th pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — By the time the Washington Wizards made their selection with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, that wasn't going to be the biggest news of the night. Shortly before their turn came up Thursday night, the Wizards agreed to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. Washington agreed to send Westbrook and two future second-round picks to Los Angeles for three players and this year’s 22nd pick.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Traded to Washington

Kuzma -- along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the Lakers' No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- have been traded to the Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook and a pair of second-round picks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After another average season for the fourth-year...
NBAchatsports.com

Tommy Sheppard deserves praise after the Wizards’ picks and trades last night

Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bradley Beal, Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers, David Aldridge, National Basketball Association, Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Marks. Earlier this week, the NBA news focused on what Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would do. Would he request a trade? After all, the team was in salary...
NBANBC Sports

Wizards GM downplays Bradley Beal trade rumors

There have been many times before where trade rumors circulated around Bradley Beal and his future with the Wizards, but there are certainly reasons to believe this time is different and more serious. So, it was coincidental timing for Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard to hold his predraft press conference, just one day before the draft but amid a firestorm of speculation.
NBANBC Sports

Kings must pick up pieces if Lakers-Wizards trade goes through

In the blink of an eye, the Kings went from a potential trade that would rebalance their roster, add depth and provide a young asset, to a franchise left at the altar. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Washington Wizards are close to swooping in and steaing the Kings’ trade with the Lakers that would have sent Buddy Hield to the LA for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
NBAWashington Times

Wizards GM quashes Beal trade request rumors

Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard put an end Wednesday to the trade rumors floating around about the future of Bradley Beal’s career in Washington, confirming that neither Beal nor his agent has asked for a trade. “Everything else to me, the outside noise, is just noise,” Sheppard said. “I just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy