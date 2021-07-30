Wizards Trading No. 22 Pick For Aaron Holiday, No. 31
The Wizards are adding some point guard reinforcements and the Pacers are adding even more promising size, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Charania reports (via Twitter) that Washington is sending the No. 22 draft pick they’re getting from the Lakers – 6’10” Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson – to Indiana in exchange for point guard Aaron Holiday and the still-undrafted No. 31 selection (which the Pacers are set to acquire from the Bucks for two late second-round picks).www.hoopsrumors.com
