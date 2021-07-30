Cancel
Shooting-Kostadinova, Sarashkina renew pistol rivalry in 25m final

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol - Final - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Vitalina Batsarashkina of the Russian Olympic Committee in action REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - The growing rivalry between Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova and Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina will take centre stage at the Asaka Shooting Range on Friday when they go for gold in the women's 25-metre pistol final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Five days after Batsarashkina pipped her to 10m pistol gold, Kostadinova shot 590 to top the qualification round ahead of China's Xiao Jiaruixuan, who tallied 587.

Batsarashkina, representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), shot 586 to qualify third while Rio Games champion Anna Korakaki of Greece is still in the running.

German Doreen Vennekamp, Taiwanese duo Tien Chia-chen and Wu Chia-ying, and Kim Min-jung of South Korea complete the top eight who made the final.

Bulgaria's two-time Olympic champion Maria Grozdeva missed the cut, as did world champion Olena Kostevych of Ukraine.

Georgian Nino Salukvadze, who became the first female athlete to compete in nine Olympics, finished her campaign without a medal having failed to reach the final of both her pistol events in Tokyo.

Russian athletes are competing under the ROC flag at the Tokyo Olympics this year as part of sanctions for doping scandals.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

