KU alumnus Mason Finley's quest for Olympic medal has ended

A Kansas City, Missouri, native's second quest for an Olympic medal has ended.

Mason Finley , a University of Kansas alumnus, placed 12th in Group B for the men's discus qualification round Thursday night, but the top 12 among both A and B groups advanced

Of his three throw attempts, Finley fouled his first two attempts and threw for 60.34 meters on his third attempt, but it wasn't enough to advance to the finals.

“At the end of the day, my wife and the rest of my family are happy just to see me happy. That’s something you can’t put a price tag on. To them, I’m a winner before I even go out there and compete in front of the rest of the world,” Finley said in a column on the KU Athletics website . “Of course, my goals are still to get on the podium and go for that gold medal. On second thought, honestly, any medal for me is just as good as gold. I’m just very relaxed and ready to go.”

He qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a first-place throw of 63.07 meters (206.9 feet).

Finley also competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics.