Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Myanmar democracy movement moves out of jailed Suu Kyi's shadow

By Handout, John SAEKI, STR
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4Wpx_0bCK8dLy00
Aung San Suu Kyi remains a revered figure in Myanmar for her courageous opposition to military rule, despite her international reputation suffering after she governed in a power-sharing deal with the generals /AFP/File

Imprisoned by the military, detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is isolated from the young protesters now forging their own struggle for democracy outside of her shadow.

Sunday marks six months since her National League for Democracy (NLD) government was ousted, setting off a mass uprising and violent military crackdown that has killed nearly 1,000 people.

Suu Kyi remains a revered figure locally for her courageous opposition to a previous junta, despite her international reputation suffering after she governed in a power-sharing deal with the generals.

But for many still fighting, the revolution must go further than the movement the Nobel laureate led decades ago, and permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.

"We're on strike not because of the NLD, but because we don't want our next generation to live under the military like we did," a 33-year-old doctor -- fired after joining protests -- told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVJhY_0bCK8dLy00
Factfile on Myanmar's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. /AFP

Flash mob rallies organised on social media and adoption of the three-finger pro-democracy salute show Myanmar's younger activists share more in common with contemporaries in Hong Kong and Thailand than the elderly veterans of their own country's political struggles.

Suu Kyi still has the respect and love of many in Myanmar, said Manny Maung, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, "but more as a historical figure."

The democracy campaign "no longer wants an icon", she added.

"They have a much more decentralised approach to power and want to see the emergence of diverse political forces."

Some have also shunned nonviolence -- a core principle of Suu Kyi's.

Hundreds are believed to have trekked into jungle areas to receive combat training from veteran rebel groups, with hopes of returning to fight the military.

Urban guerrillas have also clashed with junta forces, with the military reporting two officers killed in a gun battle with a local group in the central city of Mandalay last month.

- 'Eager for renewal' -

Suu Kyi has largely disappeared from view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom hosting her trial and relying on her lawyers to relay messages to the outside world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZAJ2_0bCK8dLy00
For many still fighting, the revolution must go further than the movement Aung San Suu Kyi led decades ago, and permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy /AFP/File

It is a far cry from her long spells under house arrest during the last period of military rule, where she sometimes appeared before thousands gathered on the other side of her garden fence in Yangon.

Off the streets, a shadow "National Unity Government" of ousted lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party is working to garner international support and direct opposition to the junta without her.

But within its ranks are "strong divisions between the old guard loyal to Suu Kyi and the progressive wing that is eager for renewal," Maung told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Y3k2_0bCK8dLy00
Suu Kyi has largely disappeared from view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom hosting her trial and relying on her lawyers to relay messages to the outside world /MYANMAR MINISTRY OF INFORMATION/AFP/File

The group recently invited the country's Rohingya community to join the fight against the junta, promising an end to discriminatory policies against the stateless minority.

The use of the word "Rohingya" was new -- Suu Kyi's government had refused to even use the term.

Her refusal to condemn a brutal 2017 crackdown that sent 750,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh sorely damaged her reputation abroad, especially after she travelled to The Hague to defend the generals against genocide charges.

- 'A generation's struggle' -

The coup has shown the world that Myanmar's battle for democracy was more complex than an earlier era when freeing Suu Kyi from house arrest was considered "the solution," said Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.

He added, however, that Suu Kyi remained a "potentially potent political force" in Myanmar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSnNt_0bCK8dLy00
The regime has levelled a number of charges against the detained leader that could see her imprisoned for more than a decade if convicted on all counts /AFP/File

People across the country paid homage to her on her 76th birthday in June by wearing flowers in their hair -- a signature Suu Kyi look since she began campaigning for democracy in the 1980s.

The regime has levelled a number of charges against the detained leader that could see her imprisoned for more than a decade if convicted on all counts.

For those still free to fight, there is no room for a repeat of Suu Kyi's last compromise with the generals.

"It wouldn't work if we discuss with them," said one organiser of the sporadic flash mobs still popping up in Yangon.

"They are always armed and oppress people. The people expect to go to overthrow their military dictatorship."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Afp File#Nld#Factfile#Afp Flash#Human Rights Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Thailand
Related
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

ASEAN ministers pick Brunei diplomat as envoy to Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Southeast Asian foreign ministers on Wednesday picked Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as their special envoy to Myanmar, in a breakthrough after months of delay for regional mediation to help end the country’s deepening crisis. In a joint statement after their annual meeting, foreign ministers...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Myanmar envoy alerts UN to alleged 'massacre'

Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, who has refused to leave his post despite being fired after the February coup, has alerted the world body to a "reported massacre" by the military junta. The United Nations still considers him as the rightful envoy.
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

UN calls Myanmar military actions moves away from democracy

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations on Monday called the Myanmar military's election delay and extension of the state of emergency a move in the wrong direction from international calls for the restoration of democracy. Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen. Min...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Myanmar Shadow Government Condemns Army Ruler for Taking PM Role

(Reuters) - Members of a shadow government set up by opponents of Myanmar's coup condemned on Monday the country's military ruler for taking on the role of prime minister in a caretaker government and said the move was designed to try to win legitimacy. Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing made...
Foreign PolicyPlainview Daily Herald

US urges UN Council to press Myanmar to return to democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat urged the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to press Myanmar’s military to stop violence and restore democracy, warning that with COVID-19 surging and hunger increasing, “the longer we delay, the more people die.”. Deputy U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said Myanmar “is reeling...
WorldWashington Post

How Myanmar’s Coup Puts Democracy on the Back Burner Again

Ten years after Myanmar began its transition to democracy -- following decades of brutal military rule and isolation -- the armed forces are back in power. After former dissident Aung San Suu Kyi, the charismatic daughter of the country’s modern founder, scored another in a series of sweeping election victories, the generals disputed the vote and took her into custody. That set off street protests that were met with deadly force against civilians, including children. The coup was another blow for Southeast Asia’s poorest country after accusations of genocide perpetrated against the Muslim Rohingya minority that tarnished Suu Kyi’s image abroad and clobbered foreign investment. Prolonged turmoil could provoke yet another humanitarian crisis in a region already struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Protestsmilwaukeesun.com

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets. IFEX, the global network of over 100 organisations dedicated to promoting and defending the right to freedom of expression and information, is calling on Myanmar's military junta. IFEX is also calling for...
Protestswincountry.com

Protest breaks out at prison in Myanmar’s biggest city

(Reuters) – A protest erupted at a prison in Myanmar’s commercial capital of Yangon on Friday against what activists said was a worsening COVID-19 outbreak at the jail, which is used to hold opponents of February’s military takeover. It was one of the first protests of its kind since the...
MilitaryPosted by
Vice

Anatomy of a Massacre: How Myanmar’s Military Killed Dozens of Pro-Democracy Protesters

Running through alleys or hiding in terror at home, they feared for their lives as friends were picked off one by one. Many were never heard from again. It started in the early morning on April 9, as people in Myanmar woke up to graphic social media posts about military operations unfolding in the city of Bago, just 55 miles northeast of the country’s biggest city Yangon. But this was no normal operation.
MoviesSFGate

Myanmar's Maung Sun Attends Locarno, Ma Aeint Faces Jail (EXCLUSIVE)

Ma Aeint was arrested in early June in Yangon and was held for a month in judicial detention. She has since been transferred to the notorious Insein Prison, where she is being treated as a political prisoner. Maung Sun was recently able to travel from Myanmar to Europe where he...
Politicsdallassun.com

Brunei foreign minister emerges as front-runner for ASEAN s

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 3 (ANI): Brunei's second foreign minister Erywan Yusof has emerged as the front-runner for the job of ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar to facilitate mediation among the stakeholders and to find a peaceful resolution of the political crisis in the country. The discussion in this regard took...
Militaryhngn.com

Kim Jong-un Executes a High-Ranking Military Official After Criticizing His Order

Kim Jong-un has executed a high-ranking military official for criticizing the dictator's directive to feed the hungry people of North Korea. In a recently published article in Express, a North Korean major general was court-martialed and shot dead on July 18. A source told a South Korean newspaper monitoring activities on the north side of the military demarcation line that the execution had taken place.
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Militaryncadvertiser.com

International community must stop Myanmar military from growing in arrogance

The following editorial appears in the Japan News:. The international community's lackadaisical response has allowed Myanmar's military to grow in arrogance and establish a dictatorship. Japan, the United States and Europe should put pressure on the military, with the involvement of China and Russia, and support the people of Myanmar.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. State Dept. No.2 Sherman speaks with Myanmar shadow government

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke on Wednesday with a representative of Myanmar's government in exile, the first announced contact between a senior U.S. official and the rival administration to the generals who overthrew a democratically elected government. The State Department said Sherman spoke with Zin Mar Aung, who has been appointed acting foreign minister in the shadow National Unity Government for Myanmar, also known as Burma.
WorldUS News and World Report

Myanmar Should Return to Democratically Elected Government, Says UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Myanmar should return to a democratically elected government, Britain said on Monday, after military ruler Min Aung Hlaing took on the role of prime minister in a caretaker administration six months after the army seized power. "The decision by the military to extend the so-called state of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy