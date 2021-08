Throwback Thursday: The 1999 Honda Civic Si

We took the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Touring to the mountains of New Hampshire to find out if the trim lived up to its name. Here’s our opinion. Honda’s all-new Civic debuts just as Honda begins preparing for the model’s 50th birthday in 2022. This eleventh-generation sedan is currently the third-best-selling car in the U.S. and the best-selling in its segment. Like every Civic that came before it, the new one is intended to provide its owner with a high-value and low-cost, and the fun, safety, and reliability Honda fans expect.