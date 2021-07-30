NHP trooper dies days after being hit on I-15

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by a vehicle while trying to help catch a suspected carjacker has died, the agency says.

Trooper Micah May was airlifted to UMC Trauma in critical condition on Tuesday. On Thursday, the agency announced he died from his injuries.

May was 46 years old and served with the Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol for 13 years.

He is survived by a wife and two children.

The Injured Police Officer Fund is raising money to assist his family.

NHP says his death marks the 12th member of the agency to die in the line of duty.

"We pause and reflect on each of the men and women we've lost and their bravery," NHP said on Twitter. "Rest easy, #6203. We've got the watch from here."

In 2014, NHP says Trooper May was honored by the department and received the Medal of Valor for his courageous actions in the line of duty. He also received numerous awards for his contributions in the prevention and enforcement of impaired drivers.

“Trooper May’s heroism exemplified the definition of a silent guardian. His dedication and service will never be forgotten,” said DPS Director George Togliatti. “Our hearts go out to this grieving family and recognize the unique sacrifice to the State of Nevada. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

A memorial service is pending and NHP says that information will be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas office for the FBI said on Twitter that it sends its "deepest sympathy to the family, friends and co-workers of [NHP] Trooper Micah May #6203."

The Bolden Area Command of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote:

Our hearts are broken as we learn about the passing of Trooper Micah May. Our whole Bolden family is in mourning. You are a true hero sir, we thank you for your service & salute you!



God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called the children of God. -Matthew 5:9

In an emailed statement regarding Trooper May's death, Gov. Steve Sisolak said:

Kathy and I were heartbroken to learn of the passing of State Trooper Micah May, a 13-year veteran of the Nevada Highway Patrol, husband, and father to two. Micah passed away while bravely protecting his community and while he has reached his end of watch, his heroic actions and contributions to the State of Nevada will never be forgotten. Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, his family, his loved ones, and the entire law enforcement community during this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Once services are finalized, Gov. Sisolak also says he intends to lower the flags in honor of Trooper May.

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick also released a statement saying:

“Trooper May gave his life in service to the residents and visitors of Clark County and this state. His premature death is a tragic loss for his family and friends, his colleagues, and all of us who appreciate the important public safety work of the Nevada Highway Patrol.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Nevada Highway Patrol trooper critical after Interstate 15 incident

May was deploying stop-sticks on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspected carjacker during a chase that began near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

60-year-old Douglas Joseph Claiborne was shot and killed by troopers during the incident.

